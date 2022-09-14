The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kenya Patterson, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested again on Monday, September 12.

This was the second time that Patterson was arrested in St. Mary’s Parish.

The first arrest happened after a traffic stop on April 26, 2020.

In that instance, Patterson was jailed and subsequently bonded out.

“Upon release on bond, Kenya Patterson was to appear in court on numerous occasions including May 26, 2022,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patterson allegedly never showed up to court and warrants were issued by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said that those warrants were “for drug and gun law violations.”

After Patterson’s most recent arrest, the New Iberia man was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 30-year-old is charged with Failure to Appear in Court in Assumption Parish on the charges listed below:

Possession of Heroin

Obstruction of Justice

Unlawful Production

Manufacturing

Distribution or Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes

Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon

Prohibited Acts-Schedule IV Narcotics

During the investigation, a “quarter sized rock of heroine was seized along with a Glock 40 caliber handgun which was loaded with 15 rounds,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.