Louisiana man arrested in sex trafficking investigation, additional arrests expected

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested on several charges in a months-long sex trafficking investigation, authorities said.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, 40-year-old Gerald Mouton faces the following charges:

Trafficking of children for sexual purposes

Carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Soliciting minors to Distribute CDS

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Possession of schedule I

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said additional arrests are expected in this ongoing investigation.