Louisiana man arrested in infant’s death

by: CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:
INFANT DEATH

MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Friday for the death of his infant nephew. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that Don Lee Johnson faces a charge of second-degree murder in the three-month-old child’s May 6 death. Online records did not indicate whether Johnson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Investigators say the infant and his 5-year-old brother were in Johnson’s care May 1 when he is accused of slamming the infant down on the couch. The baby died five days later. Medical personnel say his death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

