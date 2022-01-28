LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jakai’lyn Russell, of LaPlace is accused of “threatening to shoot St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre and law enforcement officers,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Russell was arrested on Thursday, January 26, after an investigation which started in January.

SJPSO says deputies were alerted to “a video on social media of Russell wielding a handgun, threatening to shoot Sheriff Tregre and police officers.”

At that point, Louisiana State Police was asked to join in the investigation.

That investigation led to 18-year-old Jakai’lyn Russell turning himself into the sheriff’s office.

Russell was charged with Threatening a Public Official (misd).

SJPSO says, “Russell is temporarily being held at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility, awaiting transfer to another correctional facility.”