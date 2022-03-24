OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) for drug and firearm charges after a search warrant of his home yielded approximately $10,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Andra Brown, a.k.a. “Baldhead,” 37, of Opelousas, faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances

Illegal possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

On March 23, 2022, Narcotics Detectives with the SLPSO executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Patsy St. in Opelousas. Agents made contact with Brown, the target of the investigation. Agents searched the residence and located the following:

9 mm handgun

84 ½ prepackaged gram bags of Cocaine

Another bag of Cocaine weighing 12 grams

33 individual bags of marijuana weighing 157 grams

Black digital scale

The street value is estimated at approximately $10,700. Brown was booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Jail.