Louisiana man allegedly shot to death in head by own brother

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man is dead after his brother allegedly shot him in the head Tuesday night, according to Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

Benjamin Hurks, 35, was found by Eunice Police slumped over on a sofa bed after being called to an apartment complext on S. Beulah St. shortly after 8 p.m. last night. Officers found the suspect, Hurks’ brother Jonah Gobert, 29, at the scene, “crying out loudly.”

Gobert was taken into custody on a previous warrant for criminal damage to property, simple assault and felony aggravated battery. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, said Fontenot.

Charges are still pending against Gobert, who was taken to a local hospital for an illness unrelated to the shooting, said Fontenot. A charge of second-degree murder is likely upon his release from the hospital.