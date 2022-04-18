FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A desperate call to 911 led a deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office to make a stop at a home on Lee Rd.

Upon arrival, the deputy “encountered two females who had been assaulted and held captive by Jonathan Daniel Spears, 26,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That deputy apprehended Spears and the 26-year-old is facing these charges:

Domestic Battery with Strangulation

Simple Battery

Two counts of false imprisonment

“A relationship gone sour is no excuse for physical violence against anyone,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This situation had the potential to escalate if our deputy had not arrived and taken control. I appreciate his quick response to defuse the situation before any person was harmed further.”

Spears remains in the Washington Parish Jail and bond is set at $500 for Jonathan Spears.

