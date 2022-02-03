BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged assault of a USPS mail carrier. He’s also facing charges related to resisting arrest, according to Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD).

Michael Sylvester, of Breaux Bridge, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer with force or violence, and battery of a police officer.

On February 2, when BBPD officers tried to arrest Sylvester on an active warrant, he “resisted violently” and after transportation, kicked an officer in the face, according to BBPD.