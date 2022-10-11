BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.

Nungesser said he “will make a firm decision and announcement in January.”

Lt. Gov. Nungesser stopped by our WGMB studios on Tuesday to talk about Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Nungesser said that “Louisiana wants to get back to those record numbers of tourism that we saw before COVID-19.”

Lt. Gov. Nungesser is in town for the annual state conference which is happening on Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Baton Rouge.

Nungesser took over as the 54th Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana in 2016.