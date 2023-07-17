WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- All of the twenty-eight bills Governor John Bel Edwards rejected are back on the table. The most stand out ones are the three controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bills. The legislature passed bills that ban transgender medical procedures on children and require parents to submit a form for their child to use a name other than the one on their birth certificate. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups fought against those bills.

The headline grabbers are of course the ones being framed as anti-LGBTIQ+ but there are so many other things that the governor vetoed that actually have a far bigger impact on the lives of average Louisianans. In fact, the three bills that are being framed that way are actually a solution to a problem. James Hartman, James Hartman & Associates, LLC.

Another bill was brought forward to ban the discussion of gender identity in classrooms, which is Louisiana’s version of what LGBTQ+ activists say is the equivalent of Ron DeSantis’s “don’t say gay” bill. Governor Edwards vetoed those bills and said that passing the litigation could have negative impacts on the trans and queer community and also raise suicide rates.

With this being an election year any lawmaker who is up for reelection and doesn’t override these vetoes could have a rough go of it come October. There are so many other things the governor vetoed that have a more vital impact on the lives of Louisianians. It was a punitive step against lawmakers who didn’t go along with his agenda last session. James Hartman, James Hartman & Associates, LLC.

In order for any of the bills to take effect, a two-thirds majority approval is needed from both the house and senate.