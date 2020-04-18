Louisiana legislative advisory task force on economic recovery to expand membership

Earlier today, the Louisiana Legislature announced the creation of a private-sector task force to advise on the re-opening of the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Task Force consists of representatives from a wide range of business sectors in Louisiana, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction, and medical, to name a few.
Due to a high volume of interest in the Task Force, membership is set to expand. An announcement regarding the final membership roster will follow.
This private-sector advisory Task Force will collaborate to develop practical, specific recommendations, to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and work toward a stronger economy in the long term as well. Its first meeting will be convened virtually before the end of April, with formal recommendations from the Task Force expected by July 1.
