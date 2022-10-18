NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – Jerry Lee Lewis has had a long and illustrious career and over the weekend, “The Killer” added one more accolade to his bio.

On Sunday, October 16, the 87-year-old Louisiana native was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Jerry Lee Lewis was born in Ferriday, Louisiana.

The Medallion Ceremony took place in the Museum’s CMA Theater.

Some of the special guests who performed at the event included Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Ricky Scaggs, Lee Ann Womack and the band Alabama.

The wife of Jerry Lee Lewis along with family and friends were at the ceremony.

Garth Brooks and Hank Williams, Jr. paid tribute to Keith Whitley and Jerry Lee Lewis respectively during the event.

Kris Kristofferson accepted “this great honor” at the request of Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Between 1968 and 1981, Jerry Lee Lewis had thirty-four Top Twenty country hits,” according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis was joined by Joe Gallante and Keith Whitley in the Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 class.

That trio are the 147th, 148th, and 149th members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Gallante, Lewis and Whitley were all memorialized on bronze plaques which will now be displayed in the rotunda of the museum.

You can find a list of all of the members of the Country Music Hall of Fame here.