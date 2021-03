Santa Rosa, FL– A 38-year-old Louisiana woman wanted for her role in kidnapping her children in Ponchatoula, LA. has turned herself in.

Shawntel Nicole Heck has been facing extensive charges from multiple agencies for the kidnapping.

The Santa Rosa County’s Sheriff’s office says Heck contacted a deputy citing that she was “tired of running,” and wanted to turn herself in. WKRG reports that she is being held without bond in Santa Rosa on Louisiana charges.