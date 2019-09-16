Louisiana K9 sniffs out $1M in heroin during traffic stop

Addis Police are praising a very good officer on the force.

The Department’s K9 Officer recently made a million-dollar heroin bust.

At the Addis Police Department, their newest officer, a four-legged canine name Sentry, is already getting praise on her first month on the job.

“It makes the job that much easier because you go to work with a member of your family now. It’s not just a dog that is locked in a kennel. She is part of our family so it makes the job much more enjoyable,” says Officer William Connelly Officer Addis Police Department.

Wes Keeling, the founder of the dog training program Sector K9, says training dogs like Sentry is making a big impact on police departments across the country.

Sentry went through extensive training with Officer Conelly after the department received a grant through the Animal Farm Foundation.