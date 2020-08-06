Louisiana inshore shrimp season starts Monday in most areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday across most of Louisiana, with two small areas opening two weeks later.

The later openings are in the Mermentau River the Biloxi Marsh.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries posted a detailed description of those areas and a map on its website Thursday.

The dates are those when state biologists think white shrimp will have reached marketable size, based on trawl samples and other factors.

White shrimp must be large enough that there are at most 100 whole shrimp per pound.

Smaller shrimp can be taken from Oct. 15 through the third Monday in December.

