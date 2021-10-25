Louisiana House of Representatives to host a urgent action plan meeting on Saturday, October 30th

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana House of Representatives will host a urgent action plan meeting on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Richwood High School Gymnasium in Richwood, La. The meeting will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The panel discussion will consist of the following topics:

Victim families

Behavioral Health Professionals/Providers

Monroe, Ouachita Parish Sheriff, and Town of Richwood Law Enforcement

Local Business Industries

Teacher Organizations

Black Boys, Teen, and Young Men

The gymnasium doors will open at 9:30 AM.