Louisiana House of Representatives to host a urgent action plan meeting on Saturday, October 30th

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana House of Representatives will host a urgent action plan meeting on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Richwood High School Gymnasium in Richwood, La. The meeting will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM.
The panel discussion will consist of the following topics:
- Victim families
- Behavioral Health Professionals/Providers
- Monroe, Ouachita Parish Sheriff, and Town of Richwood Law Enforcement
- Local Business Industries
- Teacher Organizations
- Black Boys, Teen, and Young Men
The gymnasium doors will open at 9:30 AM.