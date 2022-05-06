ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — After a pair of trying years dealing with COVID-19, St. Martinvile Sr. High School is pulling out all the stops for Teacher Appreciation Week in 2022.

After a rough two years, SMHS administration said they wanted to do something a little different by incorporating fun at the start of their day with a game. They spin a wheel and receive a challenge for the day.

“This week really just gave us an outlet to be able to actually enjoy coming to school.,” said SMHS teacher and cheerleading coach Courtney Underwood. “The students see us happy and that makes the entire school a happier place to be.”

Teachers spin the wheel and get a number. They get a choice for their challenge.

“I can either pick ‘self on a shelf’ or choose to leave a note on a teacher’s car wishing them a happy teacher’s appreciation,” said Underwood.

Underwood says throughout the week gifts cards and small gifts were handed out, but there’s only one grand prize.

“The grand prize is a trip for two to go to lunch,” she said. “It’s during class time so you get a break from class. Everyone thinks it’s a great incentive.”

The grand prize will be chosen and announced at the end of the school day.