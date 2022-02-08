BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge is home to an exceptional student.

Kassidy Parnell is a senior at Tara High School with a GPA of 4.1.

Parnell is the top student in her class at the local school.

That is not the only thing that makes the local senior special.

According to the parents of this exceptional student, Kassidy Parnell has been accepted to 106 schools.

Image courtesy of Lorenzo Bynum

Some of the schools that Kassidy has received acceptance letters from include Southern University, Saint Louis University, Butler University, Oklahoma State University, Marquette University, Seton Hall University, Loyola University Chicago, University of Kansas and Kent State University.

Parnell has four full ride scholarships and 13 Presidential Scholarships to her name.

Kassidy grew up in Baton Rouge and went to school at Audubon Elementary and Istrouma Middle Magnet before entering Tara High School.

The high school senior is also dual enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College.

Kassidy’s Computer Science classes at BRCC are some of her favorite.

Parnell also enjoys English, reading, listening to music and cybersecurity.

The parents of this local high school senior say this about their daughter, “This girl is a hard worker, loyal friend, organized, witty and makes good decisions. She loves to learn new things. If she doesn’t know something she will look it up and remember everything about it. She is not afraid to explore new horizons and takes pride in her school and the work she does for IBM. She really makes our job easy as parents.”

So when will Kassidy decide which college she will attend after high school?

The high school senior says they are touring campuses every weekend and trying to narrow the choices down.

In fact, Kassidy is visiting Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana on Monday.

Kassidy is graduating from Tara High School on May 18.