Affidavit: 16-year-old student feared that she was going to die

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about a lethargic 16-year-old student at Liberty High School on Monday, April 11.

A deputy arrived at the school around 9:30 a.m. and spoke with the assistant principal.

The assistant principal told the deputy that a student was receiving aid in the nursing station.

The deputy also learned that the lethargic student had eaten THC gummies.

Those gummies allegedly came from a fellow student, 18-year-old Cierra Rucker.

The assistant principal was able to confiscate “two baggies of THC gummies that the student got from the accused,” according to the affidavit.

Rucker was brought to the office and her belongings were searched by the assistant principal.

The assistant principal spoke with Rucker who denied having anything to do with this incident.

Rucker allegedly admitted to having “drug contraband in her backup,” according to the affidavit.

A vape pen was also found during the search.

Testing of the vape pen uncovered marijuana.

The deputy then questioned Rucker about the incident.

Rucker repeated that she was not involved in this incident but did admit “that a THC vape pen was recovered from her backpack that she got from a friend,” according to the affidavit.

The 16-year-old student was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The student admitted to meeting Rucker at the school earlier in the day and getting the THC gummies.

The affidavit states that “the student said she then consumed one of the gummies and later sustained a bad reaction.”

Further investigation including text messages between the 16-year-old and Rucker led to the arrest of the 18-year-old.

Rucker was booked into and released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 11.