Louisiana has largest drop in unemployment rate of all states since last year

BATON ROUGE, La. – (7/19/19) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on Louisiana’s declining unemployment, which saw the biggest drop among the states in the past year and is the lowest unemployment rate in 11 years.

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2019 is 4.3 percent, which is a .7 of a percentage point decline since June of 2018, the largest such drop for any state. Louisiana’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since January 2008.

Gov. Edwards said:

“At 4.3 percent, our unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in 11 years, which is a testament to the continued strength of our economy. This month, we also showed the largest unemployment decline since last year of any state. With the highest GDP and personal income in our state’s history and the lowest unemployment in 11 years, Louisiana is headed in the right direction.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.