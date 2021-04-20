Louisiana gun groups weigh in on bill that would legalize permitless conceal carry

(KTVE/KARD) Senate Bill 118 proposes gun owners will no longer need a conceal carry permit in the state.”

The bill still restricts those under the influence of alcohol or controlled dangerous substances from carrying, and you will still have to notify an officer you’re carrying if you’re approached by one.

Carriers will still need a permit if they plan to carry beyond state lines.

Gun groups across the state of Louisiana have similar views on the bill.

The Louisiana Shooting association is a New Orleans based organization consisting of individual members and affiliated clubs which support shooting sports. They say this bill is a constitutional right.

“We believe that it would be an advancement of the rights to keep and bear arms in Louisiana, and that it would be in keeping with Article 1 Section 11 of our constitution, which basically requires any regulation of firearms to meet a strict scrutiny standard” says Dan Zelenka, President of the Louisiana Shooting Association.

C.H.A.N.G.E. is a Baton Rouge based group consisting of mothers against violent crime associated with guns. They believe that guns need to stay in responsible hands.

“I agree that people should be able to bear arms to protect their home and their families and, you know, their property. But the ones that I feel we should be threatened by are the ones that get the guns illegally, and use those weapons to murder people, rob and, you know, destroy our community” Elizabeth Robinson, president of C.H.A.N.G.E. Baton Rouge.

The bill is curranty sitting in the Senate. If it passes, it then heads to the House. If it makes it past both, then it heads the Governor’s office to be signed into law.