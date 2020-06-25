Louisiana guidelines for reopening schools during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s education superintendent says a school reopening requirement for face masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic was dictated by and will be enforced by the state health department.

Cade Brumley spoke Thursday at a news conference on Zoom several hours after the Department of Education released two pages of reopening requirements and 14 of suggestions for the 2020-21 school year.

The health requirements also include frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Whether there’s band and chorus will depend on the state’s reopening status.

Health department spokeswoman Aly Neel says she’s working on response to an email requesting comment.

