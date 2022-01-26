PINEVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Air National Guard’s 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron provides rapid operation, rapid deployment, and maintenance of air traffic control and landing systems to ensure safe and efficient flying operations in both deployed and non-deployed environments. Since being commissioned by the Air Force in 1997, ATCS provides 24-hour air traffic control services and has proven to be an experienced asset to the Alexandria International Airport.

“It’s a great partnership with the England authority. They get skilled air traffic controllers 24/7, and this partnership provides our squadron a live airport, with good air traffic to train our air traffic controllers,” said Baton Rouge, La. Native, retired Lt. Col. Raymond C. Schindler II, 259th ATCS civilian air traffic control manager. “It keeps our air traffic controllers and our maintainers go-to-war ready.”

Recently two Airmen, Senior Master Sgt. Tracy L. McDonald and Tech. Sgt. Stephen W. Boniol, of the 259th ATCS were selected for the 2021 Airfield Operations Award based on their outstanding performances and duties that soar above what is required.

“What amazes me about the Airmen here at the 259th is that they do not fail,” said Schindler. “No matter what type of challenges they faced, this squadron has never failed to meet any requirements at the state or federal level.”