BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Terrence “Joe” Donahue Jr. as the incoming secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Friday, Jan. 5. Simone Champagne, Judy Armstrong and Conrad Appel are his picks for governor-appointed seats on the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“We all know Louisiana’s roads and education are not what they should be. I am confident that today’s appointments to DOTD and BESE will help improve our state and put Louisiana on a path to success,” Landry said.

Cade Brumley, Louisiana superintendent of education, said “Each of these individuals represents wisdom and proven records of success, while also fulfilling Governor-elect Landry’s commitment to appoint conservative, solutions-minded leaders to BESE. I applaud their selection and believe they will serve Louisiana well.”

More about the appointees

Donahue is a Baton Rouge native. Most recently, he acted as the Assistant Attorney General responsible for the Louisiana Department of Justice’s Occupational Licensing Review Program. His work experience includes time at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. He spent more than a year working at his private law practice before serving DOTD the Office of General Counsel and the Office of the Secretary.

“I am deeply honored by the trust Governor-elect Landry has placed in me as the incoming Secretary of DOTD. As Secretary, I will do my utmost to confront Louisiana’s transportation and infrastructure challenges head-on and I am excited and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Donahue.

Armstrong was raised in Alexandria. She has long-term experience in K-12 education and has served in multiple leadership roles in religious schools. She’s served at the Louisiana Department of Education as “supervisor of secondary education, program manager for research, and regional service director for twelve parishes in Louisiana with a primary focus on school improvement opportunities for students, teachers, and administrators,” according to a news release from Landry’s transition office.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Governor-elect Landry to serve on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. I strive to serve others, personally and professionally, and this is an incredible opportunity to do so. I look forward to working collaboratively with Governor Landry, Louisiana Department of Education, and other BESE members on efforts that support the advancement of education for our students, teachers, and administrators,” said Armstrong.

Champagne has an extensive work and volunteer history. She worked for more than 20 years in public service and 26 years in banking. The previous state representative for District 49 has served on multiple school boards.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity Gov. Elect Landry has given me to serve as an appointed member of BESE. I believe all children deserve a quality education and implementing great policy is key! I look forward to working with our Governor, Legislators and all stakeholders to ensure quality education is a priority,” said Champagne.

Appel served as a state senator from 2009 to 2020. During that time, chaired the Louisiana Senate Committee on Education from 2012-2015. He also served “on the Finance, Commerce, Retirement, Judiciary A, and Environmental Quality Committees during his time as a senator,” according to a news release from Landry’s transition office. Appel is currently the president of Construction Management Services, Inc.

“It’s been said so many times in the past by so many well-intentioned leaders that education is the most important thing that the state can do. But have we really meant it? Louisiana’s education outcomes make clear that we haven’t undertaken, or worse haven’t understood, what is necessary to fulfill that goal. There are three fundamentals that if applied with a focus on outcomes for children, not adults, offer a path to different results, high standards, accountability, and parental choice. When these are applied with vigor and consistency Louisiana will, over time, join the growing southern states and reverse the tide of our migration of our best and brightest,” said Appel.

