MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry was at the University of Louisiana Monroe today to announce his appointed cabinet members during a press conference.

Dr. Ralph Abraham was appointed as the secretary of the Department of Health, Madison Sheaman as the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Judge David Metlock as the secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Abraham says that with Landry as governor, the cabinet will make “a lot of progress in a short period of time.”

Lots of excitement was in the Monroe community today as these appointments were shared, and these cabinet members have lots of plans to complete during their term.