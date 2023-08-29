MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe Student Government Association hosted the first in-person Candidate Forum for the governor’s race at “The Terrace” 7th Floor Conference Center at ULM.

The Candidate Forums are an opportunity for residents, as well as business and community leaders to learn more about the candidates. Five out of the eight candidates showed up for the forum traveling from all over the state. The candidates touched on issues within our state that they would address if they were elected to office and that includes crime, education, poverty, and getting rid of the state income tax.

The election will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is September 13, or online September 23, 2023. Early voting takes place September 30 and October 2-7, 2023.