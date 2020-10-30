Louisiana gets federal aid boost in Hurricane Laura recovery

Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government will pick up the full cost of 30 days of debris removal and other emergency response activity in Louisiana for Hurricane Laura.

President Donald Trump has authorized the federal spending for debris pickup, emergency protective measures and direct federal aid to individuals for a continuous 30-day period that the state will set.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Gov. John Bel Edwards each announced the authorization Friday. The state usually must pay a 25% cost share for the federal assistance.

Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27. The storm devastated large portions of southwest Louisiana. Thousands of residents remain displaced.