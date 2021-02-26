Louisiana family seeking justice, saying an accused killer is now living with victim’s ex and children

RAYNE, La., (KLFY) — 38-year-old Dalvin Washington, a father to eight, was killed in a shooting in late September 2020.

Just days later, Trey Prejean, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The shooting happened near the intersection of Arceneaux Drive and the Boulevard. Police say Washington did not live on Arceneaux Drive but was visiting his children before the oldest went to school.

Prejean’s bond was set at $150,000 according to Washington’s family.

Washington’s family members say they’re concerned for their safety, saying Prejean’s bond was set too low.

“I have kids who live in Louisiana, I’m relocated. I can’t be home and I don’t want to get a phone call saying my kids were killed. Justice needs to be served,” one family member said.

Family members of Washington say Prejean is now with Washington’s former girlfriend and his children.

“How could you have a man who killed your kids’ father laying up in the same house with your children?” Washington’s mother said.