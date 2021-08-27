Louisiana families urged to keep generator safety in mind when preparing for Tropical Storm Ida

Many appliances have an initial spike in power usage when first started. To avoid overloading your generator, start connected equipment one at a time.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana families are being encouraged to keep generator safety in mind while preparing for Tropical Storm Ida.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it’s very important to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said, “You often hear the phrase ‘Get A Game Plan’ when we’re talking about preparing for tropical weather systems threatening our state, but that game plan has got to include best practices for safe generator use.”

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds

Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

Do not use in rain or wet conditions

Have a fire extinguisher nearby

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

