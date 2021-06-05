Louisiana extras needed for a new Will Smith film

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Film extras in the New Orleans area are needed for a new Will Smith film.
Central Casting Louisiana is looking for children, men, and women for their latest project, “Emancipation.”
Central Casting are searching for men 18 and older to work from July 12 to July 20, weekdays only, to portray enslaved men. Workers will not be required to work every day.
Mid-nasal COVID tests are required 48 hours before each costume fitting and filming day.
Extras will work close to 12 hours per day and will receive $125 per film day, $100 per COVID test, and $31.25 for costume fitting. For those who will come from the South Shore, an additional $40 for gas with a toll bump will be provided per day.
On June 16, fittings fore men will begin.
Those who are interested can fill out this form or email movie@centralcasting.com with an answer for the following questions:
- Legal Name
- Phone Number
- Current Photo(s) of your face and a full body photo. Please NO filters!
- Tattoos: Do you have any tattoos on your face and hands? Yes or No.
- Hair: Do you have shaved hair? If Yes, are you willing to start growing it out and your facial hair out? Facial hair is a plus!
- Are you comfortable with the hair department adjusting your hair?
- Which days are you available to work July 12th – July 20th?
- Please tell us if your schedule is open for filming July – September.
- Do you have transportation?