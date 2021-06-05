Louisiana extras needed for a new Will Smith film

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Film extras in the New Orleans area are needed for a new Will Smith film.

Central Casting Louisiana is looking for children, men, and women for their latest project, “Emancipation.”

Central Casting are searching for men 18 and older to work from July 12 to July 20, weekdays only, to portray enslaved men. Workers will not be required to work every day.

Mid-nasal COVID tests are required 48 hours before each costume fitting and filming day.

Extras will work close to 12 hours per day and will receive $125 per film day, $100 per COVID test, and $31.25 for costume fitting. For those who will come from the South Shore, an additional $40 for gas with a toll bump will be provided per day.

On June 16, fittings fore men will begin.

Those who are interested can fill out this form or email movie@centralcasting.com with an answer for the following questions: