Louisiana expands drive-thru testing for Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State health officials say drive-thru testing for the coronavirus in the New Orleans area will be offered to a wider range of people.

Starting Sunday, anyone with a fever and other virus symptoms may be tested. Previously, only health care workers and first-responders who showed symptoms were being tested.

Officials said Saturday that more than 15 people have died from the virus, while the number of people infected has increased to more than 580.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced two news deaths on Saturday.

