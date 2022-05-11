FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish School Board officials report that all students are safe after one of them brought a gun to W.P. Foster Elementary’s campus this morning.

The student was arrested, according to school board officials. Law enforcement officers helped to verify the authenticity of the gun, which was found in the student’s waistband.

The student, aged 11, faces charges of illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and disturbing the peace by alarming the public. The child was booked, processed and released pending juvenile court, according to Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly.

“School officials acted promptly to isolate the student and maintain the safety of all students and staff during the discovery and investigation process,” stated a press release from the board. “Parents were immediately informed through the school system’s JCampus communication system.”