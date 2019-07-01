Louisiana drivers among the worst in the country, study finds

(KLFY) – (7/1/19) This will come as no surprise to anyone who’s spent time on Louisiana’s roads: drivers in the Sportman’s Paradise are some of the worst in the country.

According to a study by financial website Smart Asset, Louisiana has the 13th worst drivers in the country.

To determine the rankings, Smart Asset took a number of factors into consideration, including the percentage of insured drivers, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities, and how often residents search for terms like “speeding ticket” on Google.

Louisiana had a bright spot as one of the highest number of insured drivers in the country, at 87.0% of motorists covered.

Louisiana drivers were among the lowest at drunk driving with the DUI rate at 1.79 per 1,000 drivers.

In South Dakota, drivers have some explaining to do, as they have the highest DUI rate in the nation at 12.99 per 1,000 drivers.

Mississippi took the top spot for the worst drivers, followed by Alabama California, Florida and Nevada.

Meanwhile, the study found Massachusetts had the best drivers in the U.S. followed by Nebraska, Vermont, New York and Connecticut.

To read the full findings, https://smartasset.com/checking-account/states-worst-drivers-2019

