Louisiana DOTD gives road work update on West California Avenue in Ruston

RUSTON, LA (01/02/20)– Finding a flat and pothole-free road in Louisiana can be difficult. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has been working on a specific road in Ruston for months, leaving some locals with questions.

West California Avenue, in Ruston, was once a bumpy road. Locals say running errands became difficult as you risked the chance of damaging your car. However, back in October, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development started working on the road.



“I think it’s great. The roads have been messed up for years and now is a great time for them to be doing it. Making the roads better for us,” said Dwayne Spivey, Ruston resident.



A warm and dry December allowed workers to get a lot done.



“The contractor saw an opening. He was able to go in there and cold plane the roadway and now the asphaltic concrete wearing course in on the roadway,” said Jeff Shapiro, Louisiana DOTD area engineer.



DOTD officials say there is still a list of things to be done before the road will be complete. Some items include; sawing and sealing the asphalt, adding handicap ramps, and striping the road. In addition, if you don’t see multiple workers out there, don’t worry the department is still working hard.



“It’s now down to the slow things on the job where the people won’t see a lot of activity,” said Shapiro.



While locals are excited about the new roadways, they are tired of the construction and traffic that has been on one of Ruston’s major roadways for months. Tying up access to Louisiana Tech University, apartments, and restaurants along the road.



“While they are doing it, the construction, it makes it busier and makes it hard to get through and get by. Hopefully, they will get through with it real soon for us,” said Spivey.



The question everyone wants to know, when will the work on West California Avenue be completed?



“Every item is weather dependent and these last items are really weather dependent,” said Shapiro.



With a good weather forecast, the finish line could be sooner than expected. In addition to West California Avenue, other construction projects including a connector between Celebrity Drive and I-20 North Service Road. Another project is the Tarbutton Interchange.