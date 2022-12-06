COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Two 4-month-old baby cows ran from the law, and the law won.

Deputy Daniel Owens with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to get into cowboy mode over the weekend, as two 4-month-old calves were on the run.

Check out this video posted on the STPSO Facebook page, which shows some footage.

On Saturday, December 3, Deputy Owens did his best to take these two baby cows into custody.

It does not appear Deputy Owens had a horse, so he used his legs and a lasso to capture one of them.

The second calf is still loose and was last seen on Falconer Dr.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the “baby cows managed to escape their residence off Harrison Ave.”

This is not the first time Deputy Owens has had to wrangle a baby cow.

Earlier this year, a baby cow escaped on the same road and was struck by a car.

If you see the missing calf, please call 985-898-2338. Maybe Deputy Owens can have a go at it for the third time?