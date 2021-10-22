Louisiana Dept. of Health recommends Johnson & Johnson recipients get booster shot

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) gives a briefing on the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Friday at 2 p.m. on Zoom.

State Immunization Director Dr. Frank Welch said everyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is recommended to get the booster shot of their choice two months after the first dose.

If in any of the risk factor groups the CDC has listed or anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, LDH officials say to get a booster shot.

Welch said you can get your flu shot the same day as your vaccine shot.

“We are monitoring side effects from the vaccine,” Welch said.

Watch the virtual conference live at BRPROUD.com