BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas season, officials across the Bayou State are finding multiple ways to spread holiday cheer.

A state agency that is participating in a series of such events is the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF).

LDWF says it’s planning to deliver multiple boxes of toys, clothing, and other items to 29 children and senior citizens via the Salvation Army in Baton Rouge this week.

These efforts are associated with a Salvation Army Christmas effort called the ‘Angel Tree Program,’ which aims to provide thousands of U.S. children and older adults with toys and clothing.

LDWF participates in the program annually, and this year officials are planning to deliver the much-needed supplies on Wednesday, December 7.