JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will host a Community Health Fair and Block Party.

The event will take place in downtown Jonesboro, La from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, you can email Shirah.tolliver@la.gov.