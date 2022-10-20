Photo courtesy of: The Louisiana Department of Health

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health will have multiple vaccine sites throughout region 8. Vaccines will be available October 22, 2022, through October 28th. The schedule will go as follows:

OCTOBER 22 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Health Fair

The Learning Center

232 Denver Street, Delhi, LA 71232

Walk-In and this event done by Pafford.



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caldwell Parish Health Unit

501 Collins Road, Columbia, LA 71418

Call (318) 649-2393 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

East Carroll Parish Health Unit

403 Second Street, Lake Providence, LA 71254

Call (318) 559-2012 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Parish Health Unit

6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295

Call (318) 435-2143 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jackson Parish Health Unit

228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251

Call (318) 259-6601 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Parish Health Unit

405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Call (318) 251-4120 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison Parish Health Unit

123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, LA 71282

Call (318) 574-3311 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Morehouse Parish Health Unit

650 School Road, Bastrop, LA 71220

Call (318) 283-0806 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ouachita Parish Health Unit

1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Call (318) 361-7370 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Richland Parish Health Unit

21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, LA 71269

Call (318) 728-4441 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Union Parish Health Unit

1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, LA 71241

Call (318) 368-3156 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Carroll Parish Health Unit

402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, LA 71263

Call (318) 428-9361 to schedule appointment



OCTOBER 24-28

Affinity Health Group

Locations throughout region

Call (318) 966-9000 to schedule an appointment