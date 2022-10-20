WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health will have multiple vaccine sites throughout region 8. Vaccines will be available October 22, 2022, through October 28th. The schedule will go as follows:
OCTOBER 22 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Health Fair
The Learning Center
232 Denver Street, Delhi, LA 71232
Walk-In and this event done by Pafford.
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Caldwell Parish Health Unit
501 Collins Road, Columbia, LA 71418
Call (318) 649-2393 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
East Carroll Parish Health Unit
403 Second Street, Lake Providence, LA 71254
Call (318) 559-2012 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Parish Health Unit
6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
Call (318) 435-2143 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jackson Parish Health Unit
228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251
Call (318) 259-6601 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Parish Health Unit
405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270
Call (318) 251-4120 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Madison Parish Health Unit
123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, LA 71282
Call (318) 574-3311 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Morehouse Parish Health Unit
650 School Road, Bastrop, LA 71220
Call (318) 283-0806 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ouachita Parish Health Unit
1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Call (318) 361-7370 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Richland Parish Health Unit
21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, LA 71269
Call (318) 728-4441 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Union Parish Health Unit
1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, LA 71241
Call (318) 368-3156 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
West Carroll Parish Health Unit
402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, LA 71263
Call (318) 428-9361 to schedule appointment
OCTOBER 24-28
Affinity Health Group
Locations throughout region
Call (318) 966-9000 to schedule an appointment