SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Schools in Louisiana will soon receive a helping hand after the LDE announced Thursday they’re awarding $40 million in grant funds from the Reimagine School Systems program.

So far, 36 applications from 31 school systems in Louisiana have been approved, including Bossier, Claiborne, and DeSoto schools. In addition to the funds, schools will receive technical assistance and support.

“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students.”

The program is designed to improve student access to high-quality schools. Approved schools receive a share of the $10,8000,000 available for planning and $28,170,000 for implementing new educational opportunities. Experts matched with each school will offer support and answer questions. Each school will develop its skills and ability to lead innovative school systems.

Approved schools include: