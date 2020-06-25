Louisiana Democratic Party on Transformed Democratic National Convention

Baton Rouge, LA (06-24-2020)– Wednesday, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced that it would transform the Milwaukee convention to a “convention across America,” featuring four nights of nationally-broadcast programming and curated satellite events in cities across the country. This change protects public health while Democrats unite to share the party’s vision for America and nominate Vice President Joe Biden as the party nominee for president.



“As I’ve argued for some time, this pandemic demands to be taken seriously and I’m proud of our party and Vice President Biden for making this call to protect lives,” Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “With this convention, Democrats will share our vision of a fairer, united country with more Americans than ever, while still protecting their health and safety. We’re working hard to ensure our Louisiana delegates will be engaged, inspired, and more ready than ever to elect Vice President Biden this November.”

“After careful consideration, the Democratic National Convention Committee has transformed the convention to unite the party and conduct official business while protecting public health,” Stephen Handwerk, Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “We know this decision was not made easily, but it’s the only safe and responsible answer during this pandemic. We’re working now to provide a positive experience for our delegates and make sure we successfully show the country our vision for the future. We’ll have more information on this soon for our Louisiana delegates.”



The Democratic National Convention will broadcast four nights of programming from August 17-20, anchored in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More details will be released from the Democratic National Convention Committee as plans are finalized.

