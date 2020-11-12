Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new E.M.T. simulator

WEST MONROE, AL (KTVE/KARD) Louisiana Delta Community College recently received a very important vehicle, one that will never officially hit the streets.

They unveiled a new EMT ambulance simulator located on the West Monroe campus, which was acquired through a mix of state and federal funding.

It comes equipped with flashing lights, realistic sirens and even moves like an actual ambulance. There’s even a camera inside of the vehicle, and instructors, who control the simulation, can view a students progress.

“The opportunity to have a simulator like this for our EMT and Paramedic students really provides the best training we can possibly to give them short of them being in an ambulance dealing with a live patient. This allows them to simulate, through a mannequin, situations they’d be experiencing on the job” says Christ Broadwater, Interim Chancellor at L.D.C.C.

The simulator is 1 of 2 in the entire state of Louisiana and the college uses similar technology in other departments.

