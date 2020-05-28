Louisiana Delta Community College receives plaque for Drug Court efforts

MONROE, LA (05/27/20) It’s National Drug Court Month and Louisiana Delta Community College was honored today for their community efforts. They partner with the Fourth Judicial Drug and Alcohol Court to enhance the lives of those in drug court by furthering their education.

This helps participants in their employment, housing, financial stability and family reunification, which positively benefits the community as well. Officials and participants gathered in front of LDCC to receive a plaque for their efforts.

“Over the years, Chancellor Epps has really thrown his doors open wide to help us identify the educational needs of our participants and also help them to become successful” Sharon Marchmen, District Court Judge of Drug & Alcohol Courts said.

“We have an opportunity to provide training that helps fill gaps in educational attainment that the participates in drug court have and we could not be more thrilled to be a part of that” Chris Broadwater, Acting Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.

At any given time there are roughly 65 to 70 participants within the program.