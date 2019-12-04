Louisiana Delta Community College receives national accreditation for tech programs

Monroe, La. (12/04/19)— Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) recently received approval by the ATMAE Board of Accreditation for its Process Technology, Industrial Instrumentation Technology, and Drafting and Design Technology programs to be accredited for the next five years.

As the Board is extremely thorough in their questioning, review of submissions, and evidentiary proof of programmatic claims, this was no small feat.

ATMAE specializes in accreditation for 2-year, 4-year, and master’s degree programs, along with personal certifications, publications, award, and scholarships.

The Board hosts its own annual national conference at its state of the art career center, and has its own website filled with valuable content.

Obtaining ATMAE accreditation is an elective endeavor, but when it is sought after and achieved, it certifies the quality and high academic standards of these programs to students, parents, faculty, employers, the administration, and the general public itself that cannot be achieved any other way.

