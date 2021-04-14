Louisiana Delta Community College names new chancellor

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College has named a new chancellor after Dr. Scott Rule resigned.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the Board of Supervisors appointed two significant personnel positions.

The school says they have appointed Chris Broadwater as interim chancellor effective immediately through no later than June 30, 2021. The Board also appointed Randy Esters as the next permanent chancellor.

Monty Sullivan, president of Louisiana Community and Technical College Systems (LCTCS), says, “Today’s personnel decisions made it imperative that the Board and I make an immediate and difficult decision in order to move the college forward in continuing to deliver on the mission.”

Many people in northeast Louisiana learned about Chris Broadwater, when he served as the interim chancellor from January to December of 2020 and did an outstanding job during that time. His love and connection to the college and community brings him back as interim chancellor.

“After learning about Rule’s resignation, I knew I had to return and see LDCC and our communities through this,” says Broadwater.

According to the college, Broadwater’s return will help provide the framework for a smooth transition to Randy Esters as chancellor.

The college says Randy Esters is currently serving as the 4th President of North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas. Officials from the school say Esters is no stranger to Louisiana, and he knows the LCTCS system.

According to the press release, Esters understands the community and is familiar with the people. But most importantly, he wants to be here in Northeast Louisiana as Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College for the long term.

“As I said in a previous communication to LDCC employees, the students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding communities deserve a leader that is as committed to the mission as you all are. I believe Broadwater and Esters will provide that kind of leadership,” says Sullivan.