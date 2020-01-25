Louisiana Delta Community College host Crappie University to over 100 fishermen

MONROE, LA (01/25/20)– Over 100 crappie fishermen gathered at Louisiana Delta Community College so they could get a degree in everything crappie.



Crappie University had 4 special guest speakers who gave a training on technique, tips, and how to catch the best crappie. Fishermen traveled as far as Memphis to attend. One outdoor official says crappie is becoming more popular, possibly passing up the bass.



“Crappie is really becoming the most popular fish and there is a couple of reason for that. Number one they taste great and number two they are fun to catch and they are easy to catch,” Kinny Haddox, Crappie University.

“We are super excited and again this is going to be our first outdoor series and we really want to be able to bring this to the communities that we serve,” said Wendi Tostenson, Louisiana Delta Community College.



College officials say this is the first of the outdoors series. Locals can expect more seminars in boating and rafting, hunting, and wildlife.