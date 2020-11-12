Louisiana Delta Community college honoring ArkLaMiss veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many people spent part of their day November, 11, 2020, honoring a veteran.

Louisiana Delta Community College was one of the many places that took the time to celebrate veterans within their institution and all over the world.

Click the video in the Facebook link to hear from our local veterans.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories