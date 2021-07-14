Louisiana Cuban Americans rally in support of anti-government protest in Cuba

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Protests continue across the globe and right here in Acadiana as Cuban’s rally to fight decades of oppression under a communist government.

In Lafayette Wednesday afternoon, many gathered at Cafe’ Havana City to support protesters who are taking a stand against the Cuban government.

Rafael Garcia, owner of Cafe Havana, has been in the United States since 1983.

He has family still in Cuba and says he has no communication with them and has not heard from them in days.

He says the dictatorship and communist government controls everything, people are dying and being killed and it must end.

“For 63 years our people have been afraid to come out and protest in the streets. Sunday, everybody went out because they’re feeling awful and they’re hungry. They don’t like the system anymore. They’re protesting against the communist regime that is a dictator in Cuba.”

On Thursday, we will hear all of what Rafael has to say and what he says it will take to end communism in his home country.

Supporters of the protests in Cuba were also seen in Orlando, Florida today.

This, following days of similar demonstrations in Miami and Tampa.