Louisiana crosses threshold of 100K confirmed virus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has now reported more than 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That makes it the 12th state with at least 100,000 cases, and by far the least populous of those states. Hospital officials in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas say the number of patients is taxing their resources. An official at Lafayette General Medical Center says half the intensive care patients and one third-of all other patients there have COVID-19. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed an order extending his current mask mandate and other restrictions on businesses until at least Aug. 7.

