Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

Staff members of the University Medical Center enjoy a moment in the sun as they gather on the top level of the parking garage to watch the Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy fly in formation to honor those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The flyover by F-18 fighter jets traveled over the New Orleans Metro area, Slidell, the North Shore and then back over New Orleans before departing over St. Bernard Parish. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (05-06-2020) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to trend downward — along with the number of patients requiring ventilators.

Wednesday’s figures from the state health department showed 1,465 COVID-19 hospital patients, down from more than 1,500 on Tuesday.

The figures show 187 of those patients were on ventilators.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections increased by more than 400 to 30,399 as the increasing number of people tested statewide nears 195,000.

More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered.

There have been 2,094 deaths related to the disease in Louisiana.

