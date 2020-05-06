Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

NEW ORLEANS (05-06-2020) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to trend downward — along with the number of patients requiring ventilators.
Wednesday’s figures from the state health department showed 1,465 COVID-19 hospital patients, down from more than 1,500 on Tuesday.
The figures show 187 of those patients were on ventilators.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections increased by more than 400 to 30,399 as the increasing number of people tested statewide nears 195,000.
More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered.
There have been 2,094 deaths related to the disease in Louisiana.
